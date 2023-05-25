Russellville drew a tough Barren County team for the first round of the 4th Region tournament at WKU on Tuesday. Barren County (28-2) brought the region’s best record into the 2023 Regional tournament. The Lady Panthers defense and pitching held the powerful Lady Trojanettes to only two runs in the game. The final was 2-0, ending the season for Russellville.
Barren County scored an early run in the first inning. The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth inning when they squeezed another run across the plate.
