The home-opener at Logan County High School drew a packed house of energetic fans ready to see some football at Cougar stadium for the first time since last November. The home team did not disappoint. Logan County steamrolled Christian County 49-6.
The Cougars struck first with a three-yard run by Ryan Rayno for the first points of the game. Kyla Bilyeu’s kick was perfect and Logan led 7-0. Christian County answered with a touchdown run of their own about one minute later, but the kick was no good. The first quarter would end with Logan County leading 7-6.
The Cougars turned up the heat in the second quarter. Ryan Rayno scored two more touchdowns before the half, on his way to a record-setting performance. Junvontre Dillard added another rushing score and the Cougars were in control going into the half, 26-6.
After halftime, the game belonged to Ryan Rayno. The senior running back scored three more times before the end of the game. Christian County never scored again. The Cougars won big, 49-6.
Rayno set a new school record with six rushing touchdowns in the game. He rushed 17 times for 212 yards.
Davin Yates threw for 87 yards in the win.
Elijah Hawkins led the defense with ten tackles. Peyton Taylor and Isaac Poe each recorded defensive sacks.
Harper Butler, Damani Goodloe, and Hunter Holloway each snagged an interception.
“The guys played very well and dominated the line of scrimmage, which resulted in a huge night of being able to run the football effectively,” said Logan County Football Coach Todd Adler. “The defense was flying around all night long, which put us in good field position most of the time. It’s a week-by-week process, and hopefully, we can continue to improve each and every week.”
The Cougars (2-0) will host the Panthers (0-2) this Friday.
