The home-opener at Logan County High School drew a packed house of energetic fans ready to see some football at Cougar stadium for the first time since last November. The home team did not disappoint. Logan County steamrolled Christian County 49-6.

The Cougars struck first with a three-yard run by Ryan Rayno for the first points of the game. Kyla Bilyeu’s kick was perfect and Logan led 7-0. Christian County answered with a touchdown run of their own about one minute later, but the kick was no good. The first quarter would end with Logan County leading 7-6.

