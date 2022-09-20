Russellville hosted Franklin-Simpson on Friday night at Rhea Stadium. The Wildcats came into the game with a (2-2) record but left Russellville with a big win. The final was 44-8.
The Panthers struggled to move the ball against Franklin’s defense during the loss. Russellville collected 42 yards receiving and 95 yards on the ground. Quarterback AJ Woodard ran for the only touchdown of the evening for the home team. Nick Woodard scored on a two-point conversion.
