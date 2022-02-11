Basketball District, Regional Tournaments

13th District Tournament at Logan County High SchoolFeb. 21st 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Girls #1 Vs Girls #4 Boys #1 Vs Boys #4

Feb. 22nd 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Girls # 2 Vs Girls #3 Boys #2 Vs Boys #3

Feb. 24th Girls Championship 7 p.m.

Feb. 25th Boys Championship 7 p.m.

Girls 4th Region Tournament

Sunday, Feb. 27th 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 28th 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 4th 6:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 5th 6:30 p.m.Championship

Boys 4th Region TournamentTuesday, March. 1st 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 3rd 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 7th 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8th 6 p.m. Championship

4th Region Draw is Feb. 26thGirls State Tournament — March 9th — 12th

Boys State Tournament — March 16th — 19th

