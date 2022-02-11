Basketball District, Regional Tournaments

13th District Tournament at Logan County High SchoolFeb. 21st 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Girls #1 Vs Girls #4 Boys #1 Vs Boys #4
Feb. 22nd 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Girls # 2 Vs Girls #3 Boys #2 Vs Boys #3
Feb. 24th Girls Championship 7 p.m.
Feb. 25th Boys Championship 7 p.m.
Girls 4th Region Tournament
Sunday, Feb. 27th 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 28th 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 4th 6:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 5th 6:30 p.m.Championship
Boys 4th Region TournamentTuesday, March. 1st 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 3rd 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 7th 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8th 6 p.m. Championship
4th Region Draw is Feb. 26thGirls State Tournament — March 9th — 12th
Boys State Tournament — March 16th — 19th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.