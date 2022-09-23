Logan County’s Lady Cougar Volleyball team took the win Tuesday night against Franklin-Simpson 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-12). The ladies were hot coming off their 2A State tournament win in Owensboro over the weekend. Tuesday night was also “Senior Night” for the team, honoring stand-out players including Caroline Kelley, Kaitlyn Scruggs, Haleigh Woods, Kinsey Hayes, and Makenzee Bryan.
“We came in Tuesday night totally focused and ready to play for our seniors,” said head coach Caleb Sheffield. “Our girls are riding the energy of winning the 2A State, and that’s going to make us a very dangerous team moving forward. We are excited for a very competitive tournament schedule coming up to prepare us for the post-season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.