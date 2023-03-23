Cougar baseball is back for the Spring of 2023. After dropping the first two games of the season, Logan County is now back on track with two wins coming this week. On Tuesday, the Cougars traveled to Allen County-Scottsville and picked up an 8-3 win on a rainy evening in Scottsville.
Previously, Logan went to South Warren and won 12-5 just four days after South Warren came to Logan County and slid by the Cougars 7-6.
In the win over South on Monday, Chance Sweeney hit two doubles and drove in three. Tate McLean also had three RBIs on three hits. Davin Yates hit two singles and plated two for the Cougars. Harper Butler, Montgomery Milam, and Brady Hinton also hit doubles in the big win.
Chance Sweeney and Davin Yates shared pitching duties for the evening. Sweeney went three and two thirds, allowing three earned runs on five hits. Yates finished the game with eight strikeouts, only allowing one hit and one run.
The Cougars will return to action on Monday for a home game against Warren East.
