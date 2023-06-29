Logan County Cougar golfers competed at Rolling Hills Golf Course this past Saturday afternoon as part of the Bluegrass Golf Tour.
Rolling Hills Golf Course is 6,558 yards and scored as a par 72 for both boys’ and girls’ tournaments.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the News Democrat & Leader All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the News Democrat & Leader All-Access.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 5:49 pm
Logan County Cougar golfers competed at Rolling Hills Golf Course this past Saturday afternoon as part of the Bluegrass Golf Tour.
Rolling Hills Golf Course is 6,558 yards and scored as a par 72 for both boys’ and girls’ tournaments.
Braden Engler earned 73 players’ points by finishing 3rd, five strokes behind Ryan Loiars from Greenwood High School. He shot a score of 80 for a score of +8 by making a birdie on the 16th Hole and nine pars. Engler shot a 40 on his first nine and final nine holes.
Riley Shepherd earned 35 points by finishing tied for 6th. He shot an 88 for a score of +16 by making one birdie on the 8th Hole and four pars. Shepherd shot a 42 on his front nine and a 46 on his back nine holes.
Emma Fitzgerald earned 40 points by finishing 6th. She shot a 102 for a score of +30 as she made three pars. Fitzgerald shot a 55 on her first nine and a 47 on her final nine holes.
Karson Rodgers finished tied for 4th by shooting an 87 for a score of +15 by making seven pars. He shot a 43 on his front nine and a 44 on his back nine holes.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.