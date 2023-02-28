At the conclusion of the 13th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament, selections for the 13th District All-Season Teams were announced.
The selections were made by the four coaches: Dee Spencer from Franklin-Simpson’ Josh Frick from Logan County; Phill tTdd from Russellville and John StIgall from Todd County Central.
Selected to the boys’ District All-Season Team from Logan County were: Jack Delaney and Kade Wall.
“It’s a privilege to be part of the all-district team,” Jack Delaney said. “It’s a really cool night and it means a lot that the coaches have seen all the work I have put in and have seen what I can do.”
“I want to thank God for giving me the ability to let me play the game that I love,” Kade Wall said. “I am thankful for the coaches for the selection and it means a lot to me.”
Also selected from Russellville were Octavious McKeage, Eli McMurry, and Nick Woodard.
“It’s an honor being on the all-season team,” Octavious McKeage said. “This is my first full season playing as a varsity player and it’s always great to come out here and play your favorite sport and be recognized for it.”
“I am honored to be on the All-Season Team,” Eli McMurry said. “My teammates set me up very well. I love playing with them and it has been a real joy to play with them this year.”
Also selected to the team were from Franklin-Simpson: Jalen Briscoe, DeMarcus Hogan, Gabe Jones, and Sam Mylor: and from Todd County Central were: Trayvion Foster, Jamison Glass, and Preston Rager.
