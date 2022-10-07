The Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Golf Scramble held Saturday, Oct. 1st was a huge success this year according to organizers. There were 124 participants and many gifts were given away.
Most Popular
Articles
- Logan County Grand Jury Indictments
- Logan County Jail Report
- Arrest made in Russellville shooting
- Bouldin Crowned 2022 Tobacco & Heritage Festival Queen
- Most Kentucky counties don't have enough primary-care doctors
- Bullet strikes man in Russellville residence
- Flash fire in food truck sends two to hospital
- Logan County Jail Report
- Arrest made in Fort Campbell Soldier's homicide
- Trial date set for local attorney
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.