The Logan County Cougars finished the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament as the tournament runner up.

The Cougars defeated the Warren Central Dragons 21-0 in three innings to advance to the championship game where they played the Warren East Raiders, who defeated the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats 4-2 in the other semifinal game.

