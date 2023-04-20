The Logan County Cougars finished the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament as the tournament runner up.
The Cougars defeated the Warren Central Dragons 21-0 in three innings to advance to the championship game where they played the Warren East Raiders, who defeated the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats 4-2 in the other semifinal game.
In the championship game, the score was 1-1 through four innings but in the championship rounds, the final three innings saw the Raiders score 10 runs to defeat Logan County 11-3 to win the Section 2 Tournament.
“We got our runs early and took care of business to move onto the championship game,” Cougars’ Ethan Meguiar said. “Chase Carver is a good pitcher and he took it right to us and we hung in there for a while. I told the guys that we competed well for about five innings but it was the 6th and 7th innings that got away from us.”
“We’re just using every day to get better. We’re excited to head to Owensboro and see what we can do in this state tournament,” Raiders’ head coach Wes Sanford said. “Great to win this trophy today but we also have blogger goals that we want to accomplish. We haven’t gotten where we want to be yet so we’re just plugging away.”
Warren East broke through first in the top of the 1st inning as Drake Young’s RBI sacrifice fly scored Tray Price for an 1-0 lead.
The Cougars tied the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning as Chance Sweeney’s RBI single scored Isaac Stanley, tying the game at 1-1.
Both teams displayed tremendous defense over the next couple of innings and the cougars had opportunities with bases loaded in both the bottom of the 3rd and 4th innings and did not take advantage of the situations. But in the top of the 5th inning, the Raiders broke the game open. An error by Logan County allowed two runs to score and then with bases loaded, Colton Edwards hit a three RBI double for a 6-1 lead.
The Cougars got a run back in the bottom of that inning as Stanley’s RBI single scored Dayman McLean, making the score 6-2.
Warren East continued to remain hot at the plate. In the top of the 6th, Maddox Tarrance’s RBI triple scored Price that extended their lead to 7-2. And in the top of the 7th, Edwards’ two RBI single scored Kavien Hinton and Young and Tarrance’s two RBI single scored Edwards and Dane Parsley for an 11-2 lead.
Logan County scored a run in their final at bat in the bottom of the 7th as McLean’s RBI single scored Harper Butler that made the final score 11-3.
“We’re doing two of the three things that make a baseball team complete,” Meguiar said. “Defense, hitting and pitching and we have played games where we have two of the three but not have all three against the good teams. That is why our record is what it is because we haven’t put all three together yet. We have played some very good competition but I expect us to win. Everybody is down because we are not winning games and the losses are adding up. We still have a few weeks until May and by then, I expect us to have it all together and ready to make a postseason run.”
“Maddix Tarrance had one heck of a day as I believe he went eight for nine at the plate over the two games today,” Sanford said. “Co ton (Edwards) has been up and down and today, he had a great day and it is good to see that from him. Hopefully him having a good day today will boost his confidence. We have a lot of games this week so we’ll head up there and give it our best.”
Logan County will host the Butler County Bears on Friday as part of the Kelly Russell Classic. First pitch time is at 5:30 p.m. that will emanate from Cougars’ Field at Logan County High School.
