Basketball is back. This week saw the opening tip-offs around the area for the 2022-23 season. Both the Cougars and Panthers suffered opening losses this week.
Logan County fell 59-44 to Monroe County. Russellville was defeated 79-55 by Butler County.
The Lady Panthers were on the road Tuesday, falling to Edmonson County 49-30.
The Logan County Lady Cougars were defeated by Glasgow 46-44 on Tuesday, as well.
While each of the four local teams suffered a loss to open the season, there is plenty of basketball yet to be played this winter.
The Lady Cougars and Cougars will play in the 2A Sectional tournament tonight. The Cougars will host Warren East for that game at 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers will play at Monroe County tomorrow. The Lady Panthers play Monroe County at Bowling Green tomorrow for the State Farm 4th Region Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.