The Russellville Lady Panthers slipped into a bit of a rough series of games during the previous week. They had won nine games in a row before losing three straight last week. The first loss came at the hands of Jo Byrns, 6-0. Logan County defeated the Lady Panthers 2-0 the next night. On Thursday, Russellville traveled to Butler County and left with a 3-2 loss. On Friday, they would have a chance for revenge. Butler County traveled to Russellville High School for a meeting with the team they had just beaten the day before. Friday’s game did not go well for Butler County. The Lady Bears did not record any hits and committed three errors as Russellville won 4-1.
A’miyah Collier got it done at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. Collier belted a 2-run home run and also threw the no-hitter.
Ja’eda Poindexter scored the first run of the game after being hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the third. Matt Matt Penrod singled in the next at bat. Poindexter advanced to third, while Penrod went to second on an error. Ja’eda was able to score when Reese Croslin hit a grounder to the pitcher.
The score remained 1-0 until Collier homered to center in the bottom of the fourth. Chloe Penrod scored on the home run after reaching on a double.
In the bottom of the 6th, Penrod hit another double and came around to score the fourth run of the game after an error.
The final would be 4-1 for the Lady Panthers.
Chloe Penrod had two doubles and a single. Matt Matt Penrod and A’miyah Collier each had two hits. Croslin also added a single in the win.
Collier threw seven innings, allowing zero hits and zero earned runs. The only Butler County run came on an error. Collier recorded 11 strikeouts.
Russellville will host Todd County tonight.
