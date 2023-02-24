The 13th District basketball tournament is being played this week at Todd County Central High School. The girls championship game was held on Thursday after the NDL press deadline. The Russellville Lady Panthers and Logan County Lady Cougars earned spots in the title game. We will have full details on the final game in Tuesday’s edition of the paper.

On Monday, Russellville upset the #1 seed Lady Cats of Franklin. Lareesha Cawthorn scored 23 points in the win. A’miyah Collier finished with 16, mostly in the second half. Brinley Mason scored seven, Ja’eda Poindexter hit for three, and Jordin Morris scored two. The final was 51-47, earning the Lady Panthers a trip to the title game and also the 4th Region tournament.

