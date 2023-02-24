The 13th District basketball tournament is being played this week at Todd County Central High School. The girls championship game was held on Thursday after the NDL press deadline. The Russellville Lady Panthers and Logan County Lady Cougars earned spots in the title game. We will have full details on the final game in Tuesday’s edition of the paper.
On Monday, Russellville upset the #1 seed Lady Cats of Franklin. Lareesha Cawthorn scored 23 points in the win. A’miyah Collier finished with 16, mostly in the second half. Brinley Mason scored seven, Ja’eda Poindexter hit for three, and Jordin Morris scored two. The final was 51-47, earning the Lady Panthers a trip to the title game and also the 4th Region tournament.
Later on Monday, the Cougars were eliminated by the Wildcats in the boys opening round. That final was 56-40. Logan County ends the season with a record of (9-22.)
Tuesday was the second wave of games for the first round of the tournament. The Lady Cougars faced off against the Lady Rebels. Logan County won the game 66-52. The win sent Logan County to the championship on Thursday. The Lady Cougars will also play in the 4th Region tournament. Gracie Borders scored 22 in the win. TaKyiah Mason and Emily Borders scored 11 each. Brenley Adler finished with 10. Nora Epley had five, Emerson McKinnis scored four, and Kyla Bilyeu finished with three.
The Russellville Panthers played the Rebels on Tuesday evening. The Panthers fell 63-41, ending the season with a record of (7-21.) AJ Woodard led the team with 11 points. Eli McMurry had nine in the game against Todd. Nick Woodard finished with five points. Noah Stovall and Tutu McKeage had four points each.
The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats and Todd County Rebels will play in the boys final tonight.
