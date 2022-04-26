17th annual GO JUNIOR GOLF SERIES

For NDL
This year’s GO Series will feature 16 tournaments and is open to all juniors 18 years old and under. The GO Junior Golf Series caters to both the advanced golfer by prepping them for the upcoming high school season competition, while implementing age-appropriate tee boxes and maximum stroke limits for the developing golfer in the younger divisions.
“We are very happy to once again host this program for junior golfers in the Western and Southern Kentucky area,” said Mark Price, founder, and director of the GO series. “We are grateful to the host sites in signing on for 2022 and are looking forward to an outstanding summer of junior golf.
The competition is open to all boys and girls in the following age groups:
• 8-under (3-holes)
• 9-10 (six holes)
• 11-12 and 13-15 (nine-holes)
• 13-15 and 16-18 championship (18-holes).
Registration information is available at www.gojuniorgolfseries.co m.
2022 SERIES DATES & LOCATIONS
May 25 — The Bridges of Henderson, Henderson, KY
June 1 — Kenny Perry’s CC Franklin, KY
June 2 — Windward Heights CC Hawesville, KY
June 6 — Windridge CC Owensboro, KY
June 8 — Central City CC Central City, KY
June 14 — Bowling Green CC Bowling Green, KY
June 15 — Henderson Country Club Henderson, KY
June 17 — Madisonville GCC Madisonville, KY
June 20 — Hillcrest Golf Course Owensboro, KY
June 23 — Ben Hawes Golf Course Owensboro, KY
June 27 — Summit Country Club Owensboro, KY
June 29 — Rolling Hills GC Russellville, KY
July 5 — Lakeshore CC Madisonville, KY
July 7 — Panther Creek GC Panther, KY
July 11 — Northern Series Championship — Owensboro CC, Owensboro KY
July 14 — Southern Series Championship — Hopkinsville Golf & CC, Hopkinsville KY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.