The Cougars and Panthers played each other two nights in a row this week. Logan County took the win 16-1 at Russellville on Monday. They won 13-1 at Logan County on Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s Clash of the Cats, the Cougars pounded out 11 hits and scored 13 runs.
Logan County scored five in the first, four in the second, three in the third, and one more in the 4th. Russellville got on the board in the top of the fifth with their single run of the game.
Isaac Stanley, Montgomery Milam, and Brady Hinton each had two hits in the win.
JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson had two singles for Russellville.
On the hill for Logan, Isaac Stanley threw three innings. He recorded three strikeouts and allowed three hits. Jacob Regan finished out the game with two innings of work and two strikeouts.
Andrew Dowlen went the distance for Russellville. Dowlen allowed 12 earned runs while striking out one.
Logan County is scheduled to play Butler County on Friday. Russellville plays Northeast (Clarksville) tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.