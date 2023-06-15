The Russellville Lady Panther softball players were selected to the Class A All-State teams. A’miyah Collier was First Team selection with Madison Penrod being a Second Team selection and Jaylah Kees being an Honorable mention selection.

“We’re extremely proud to have three players selected to the All-State team,” Lady Panthers’ head coach Ryan Davenport said. “It’s a testament of their hard work and dedication to the game. It’s a great honor to be selected and they should be very proud of this accomplishment.”

