The Russellville Lady Panther softball players were selected to the Class A All-State teams. A’miyah Collier was First Team selection with Madison Penrod being a Second Team selection and Jaylah Kees being an Honorable mention selection.
“We’re extremely proud to have three players selected to the All-State team,” Lady Panthers’ head coach Ryan Davenport said. “It’s a testament of their hard work and dedication to the game. It’s a great honor to be selected and they should be very proud of this accomplishment.”
Collier finished tied for 30th in the state in home runs with 11, tied for 38th in hits with 54 and 49th in the state with a slugging percentage of .917 in 109 at bats in 32 games played. She had a batting average of .495 with seven doubles, three triples, 33 runs batted in and 41 runs scored. She was a perfect 14 for 14 in stealing bases.
In the circle, Collier pitched in 29 games, started in 28, with a record 15 -12 with one save. She threw 158.2 innings allowing 93 runs, 56 of them were earned, on 129 hits. She struck out 142 batters, walked 56 for an earned run average of 2.47.
Penrod had a batting average of .355 with 33 hits in 93 at bats in 32 games played. She had 33 hits with seven doubles, 27 runs batted in and 23 runs scored. She was also a perfect five for five in stealing bases.
In the circle, Penrod pitched in nine games, started in four, with a record of 2-0. She threw 16.2 innings allowing 33 runs, 23 of them were earned, on 24 hits. She struck out five batters, walked 25 for an earned run average of 9.66.
“I am honored to be selected to this team,” Penrod said. “This is my first year being chosen. With that being said I believe “hard work pays off”. That phrase is something my coaches always remind me of. I was pretty shocked that I was chosen. But it goes to show that my hard work this season paid off.”
In 35 games played, Kees had a batting average of .348. She had 40 hits in 115 at bats with nine doubles, one triple, 23 runs scored, 21 runs batted in and a stolen base.
The Lady Panthers finished their season with an overall record of 20-15. They were the 4th Region All “A” Classic champions and the 13th District Tournament runner-ups.
CLASS A ALL-STATE TEAMSFirst Team
A’MIYAH COLLIER — RUSSELLVILLE
Kirsten Vice — Bath County
Kaitlyn Cissell — Bethlehem
Ella Johnson — Bracken County
Catlin Pennington — Breathitt County
Lily Roberts — Hancock County
Mattie Trimble — Holy Cross
Bailey Hamilton — Owensboro Catholic
Brooke Hamilton — Owensboro Catholic
Addison Tignor — Owensboro Catholic
Emma Ginn — Trimble County
MADISON PENROD — RUSSELLVILLE
Taylor Hodson — Bath County
Rae-Leigh Purvis — Bath County
Ashlee Rogers — Bath County
Samantha Bottom — Danville
Chloy Creech — Wolfe County
Sarah Smith — Wolfe County
Honorable MentionJAYLAH KEES RUSSELLVILLE
Jayden Jackson — Christian Fellowship
Skylar Copley — Elliott County
Ella Staples — Hancock County
Piersan Shrader — Holy Cross
Ruthie Jones — Owensboro Catholic
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Brooke Hamilton — Owensboro Catholic
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR — Owensboro Catholic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.