History was made on the soccer field at Russellville High School on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Cougars for the first time in team history. The winning goal was kicked by Crissy Higgins, the junior multi-sport athlete.
The game Tuesday was the 11th meeting between the two teams since Russellville started fielding a girls soccer team in 2018. Logan County has outscored Russellville 70-8 during those 11 meetings.
