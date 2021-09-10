Week four is set to kick off tonight for local high school football. Logan County will finally get to play a home game, while Russellville hits the road after playing the first three weeks at home.
Logan County will host Franklin-Simpson at 7 p.m. The Wildcats bring a record of (1-2) after picking up their first win last week against a team from White House, Tenn.
Logan County won big the first two games of the season. They beat Warren East 37-0 and Christian County 49-6. Last week they were scheduled to play at Russellville until COVID had other plans. The game will be rescheduled for Oct. 15th.
Russellville (2-1) will head to Warren East to play the Raiders (1-2) at 7 p.m. Russellville is off to a good start this season. They beat Todd County 10-0 last week in Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.