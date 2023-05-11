Russellville hosted Logan County on the softball field last week for one last regular season Clash of the Cats.

The Lady Cougars pounded out 16 hits and won the district match 16-6. Logan County (6-1) in district play wraps up the #1 seed heading into the 13th District tournament which will be at Logan County High School. Russellville is the #2 seed at (4-3) in district play. Franklin-Simpson finishes (3-4) with the three seed. Todd County (1-6) gets the four seed.

