Russellville hosted Logan County on the softball field last week for one last regular season Clash of the Cats.
The Lady Cougars pounded out 16 hits and won the district match 16-6. Logan County (6-1) in district play wraps up the #1 seed heading into the 13th District tournament which will be at Logan County High School. Russellville is the #2 seed at (4-3) in district play. Franklin-Simpson finishes (3-4) with the three seed. Todd County (1-6) gets the four seed.
During the Clash last week, Emerson McKinnis and Trinity Case each went yard. Case had three RBIs in the game. Shayla Johnson led the Lady Cougars with four hits and three RBIs. Hailey Burgess hit safely three times. Nora Epley, Kinley Holloway, and McKenzie Robinson each had a pair of hits.
In the circle, Shayla Johnson allowed six runs on eight hits and had four strikeouts.
For Russellville, A’miyah Collier hit three times. Turtle Bell, Rayleigh Roberts, and Crissy Higgins each had two hits. Roberts collected two RBIs in the game.
A’miyah Collier, Madison Penrod, and Chloe Penrod split time in the circle for the Lady Panthers.
All local teams will finish out the regular season with games on the road this week as they prepare for the 13th District tournament coming up at Logan County.
