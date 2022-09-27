GOLFEmma Fitzgerald and Abby-Grace Forbes are playing this week in the KHSAA State Golf Semi-State round at Owensboro Country Club. Braden Engler will also be playing in Owensboro on the boys side of the State Golf Tournament.
FOOTBALL
GOLFEmma Fitzgerald and Abby-Grace Forbes are playing this week in the KHSAA State Golf Semi-State round at Owensboro Country Club. Braden Engler will also be playing in Owensboro on the boys side of the State Golf Tournament.
FOOTBALL
The Cougars hosted Hopkinsville this past Saturday and came away a winner 49-28 in front of a great crowd on Senior Night. Cougars are now 1-0 in district play and 5-1 on the season. The Cougars will be on the road next Friday as they travel to Hopkins Co. Central.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Cougars participated in the Kentucky Challenge held at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington. The Lady Cougars went 4-1 and won first place in the Silver Division. Won over Conner 2-0 (25-19, 27-25), Loss to Dunbar 0-2 (17-25, 14-25), Won over Oldham County 2-1 (20-25, 25-19, 15-10), Won over South Warren 2-1 (21-25, 25-17, 15-6), and a Won over Ryle 2-1 (25-23, 16-25, 15-11).
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLLCHS will be hosting the county tournament and the Championship this week.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERThe team is 1-7 and won their first game in 3 years this season and competed in the MS District tournament this weekend at Russellville playing Todd County. The Rebels beat the young Cougars in the opening round. That left the Cougars playing Franklin-Simpson for 3rd place. The feisty Cougars clawed their way to a 2-2 tie in regulation. In overtime, the Cougars took control and won 5-3. Aiden Bryan, Asher Woodall, Sebastian Hernandez, and Ethan Scarbrough were named to the All-District Team.
— Greg Howard
Logan County Athletic Director
