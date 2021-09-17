The Russellville Panthers boys soccer team won the 4th Region All “A” District championship game on Saturday after defeating Glasgow 3-2.
The Panthers played two games on Saturday to win the championship. They beat Monroe County the previous weekend 10-0 to pave the way to the championship. On Saturday, the Panthers won 7-5 over Todd County to start the day. They won 3-2 over Glasgow in the championship game.
Avery Flener has also become the all-time leading scorer for the Russellville soccer program. On Sept. 9th, Flener scored his 99th goal against Allen County to pass former Panther Nathan Thompson who scored 98 goals in his career from 1997-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.