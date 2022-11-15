The 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Playoffs is now down to eight teams with only four winning a region championship this Friday night.
Region championship games will be based on each team’s RPI, and their strength of schedule. Region 1 and 2 teams will be seeded one through four as will the four teams from Regions 3 and 4.
Region 1 and 2 semifinal round games began with the Logan County Cougars, the district 1 regular season champions, defeating the Hopkinsville Tigers 21-7. The Cougars will host the Central Yellow Jackets as the district 4 regular season champions defeated the North Oldham Mustangs 31-7.
The other portion of the bracket had the Warren East Raiders, the District 2 regular season champions, defeating the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons 28-17. The Raiders will host the Franklin County Flyers, who went on the road and upset the Spencer County Bears, the District 3 regular season champions, 40-14.
Central (8-4) v. Logan County (11-1)
Franklin County (7-5) v. Warren East (12-0)
Warren East is ranked first, and fourth overall with an RPI of .66407, and Logan county is ranked second, and sixth overall with an RPI of .63567. Central is ranked third, 13th overall, with an RPI of .56217, and Franklin County is ranked fourth, 14th overall with an RPI of .54007.
In the Region 3 and 4 semifinals round portion of the tournament, the Corbin Redhounds, the district 7 regular season champions, shut out their second straight playoff opponent with a 49-0 victory over the Letcher County Central Cougars. They will host the Johnson Central Golden Eagles as the District 8 regular season champions defeated the Wayne County Cardinals 43-6.
The other portion of the bracket has the Boyle County Rebels, the defending Class 4-A state champions, upsetting the Boyd County Lions, the district 6 regular season champions, 43-21. They will host the Lexington Catholic Knights as the District 5 regular season champions shut out the Bourbon County Colonels 14-0.
Johnson Central (10-2) v. Corbin (12-0)
Lexington Catholic (10-2) v. Boyle County (10-2)
Corbin is ranked number one overall in RPI with a .75319 with Boyle County ranked second overall with an RPI of .68600. Lexington catholic is ranked third overall with an RPI of .68552 and Johnson Central is ranked fourth, seventh overall in Class 4-A, with an RPI of .62269.
The four region champions will meet in the Semi-State round. The matchups will be based on each team’s RPI, with the two remaining teams playing for the Class 4-A state championship on Friday, Dec. 2nd at 7 p.m.
