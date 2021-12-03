The Logan County Cougars returned to play Tuesday night against the Glasgow Scotties. Having lost the majority of their scoring from last year and still missing some key components due to the success of the football team, the Cougars lost 62-33.
The game began with an administrative technical from the Scottie’s bench while Cougar Nathanial Petrie hit one of two from the line. The Cougars faced off against a senior-led squad of Scotties who came out strong scoring 19 points in the first quarter to the Cougars 7. Turnovers and unforced errors allowed the Scotties to build a lead at the half of 41-18.
Logan Coach Nathan Thompson’s team came out stronger in the third quarter and were only outscored by 9-8 for the quarter and 21-15 for the second half. Ultimately, the final score was 62-33.
Cougar scorers for the night were Petrie with 9, Dakota Clinard 8, Kade Wall 6, Chance Sweeney 5, Colby Collins 3, and JR Taylor with 2.
Coach Thompson was pleased with the effort in the second half and looks to build on that.
“As a staff, we were very pleased with the way we bounced back in the second half with great energy and effort,” said coach Thompson. “We will look to build on that effort as we head into our next game against Edmondson County.”
The Cougars will travel to Edmonson County with the Lady Cougars on Dec. 7th.
(0) comments
