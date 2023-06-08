Three Logan County Cougar baseball players have been chosen to participate in the East/West All-Star showcase and game by the KYHBCA. There were four juniors chosen to participate from the 4th region and five Sophomores.
Junior Davin Yates was one the best hitters in the fourth region this year. He played 3rd and pitched. He had 134 plate appearances, .464 BA, 52 hits, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 8 HR, and 36 RBIs. He scored 34 runs and had 11 SB, only striking out eight times. He also pitched in 10 games, 20.1 innings. He had a 3.44 ERA. Yates has also been selected for the 3rd Team All-State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.