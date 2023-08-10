The Russellville Panthers football team is feeling optimistic heading into the new season despite a tough 19-13 loss against the Hopkinsville Tigers in a scrimmage on Friday. Russellville Head Coach Mikie Benton shared some of his thoughts on what he saw in the scrimmage from his team. “We started out a bit slow the first two drives but then got it going in a great way. Hopkinsville is a very athletic team and I felt like we were able to match their athleticism all night,” Benton said.
The Panthers look to improve on their season last year after losing a lot of senior leadership from the state-runner-up squad two years ago. The Panthers’ lone win was in an overtime game on the road last year against Fulton County. Russellville’s team is on the younger side and will experience some growing pains, but Coach Benton is seeing the growth already in his team especially with quarterback Octavious McKeage leading the way. “I can see a huge difference in him from last year to now. The bumps and bruises he took last year he has learned from. The maturity is evident and will play a huge part for us this year,” Benton said.
There is some leadership on the defensive side of the ball as well this year for the Russellville team. Defensive linemen DJ Elliott and Chrisaun Woods can be the anchors in the trenches for this young team looking to gain momentum. “Elliott and Woods led the way for us on the defensive line. Those two had several tackles for loss apiece and look forward to seeing them grow during the season,” Benton said.
Coach Benton has all the confidence in the world for his young team stating, “The moment these four young freshman wide receivers figure out how the varsity level football operates, we have a chance to be pretty good. Every game is going to be a learning experience for them, and the leadership of McKeage and DJ will be huge for us moving forward.” The four receivers Benton referred to are JaCoveyon Temple-Dickerson, Amarus Morrow, Takyon Darden, and Jamarion Gardner who will see plenty of playing time in this offense.
The young Panthers football team looks to put the 2022 season behind them and come out strong this year in their season opener on Aug. 18 in the Logan County Bowl against Butler County. Their all-time record against Butler County historically is 12-2 with their only two losses coming within the last four years, back in 2019 and then last year in 2022.
