The Russellville Panthers football team is feeling optimistic heading into the new season despite a tough 19-13 loss against the Hopkinsville Tigers in a scrimmage on Friday. Russellville Head Coach Mikie Benton shared some of his thoughts on what he saw in the scrimmage from his team. “We started out a bit slow the first two drives but then got it going in a great way. Hopkinsville is a very athletic team and I felt like we were able to match their athleticism all night,” Benton said.

The Panthers look to improve on their season last year after losing a lot of senior leadership from the state-runner-up squad two years ago. The Panthers’ lone win was in an overtime game on the road last year against Fulton County. Russellville’s team is on the younger side and will experience some growing pains, but Coach Benton is seeing the growth already in his team especially with quarterback Octavious McKeage leading the way. “I can see a huge difference in him from last year to now. The bumps and bruises he took last year he has learned from. The maturity is evident and will play a huge part for us this year,” Benton said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.