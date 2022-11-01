Logan County downed South Warren on Friday night and now prepares for a deep run in the playoffs. The regular season concluded with the 27-17 win over South Warren. The Cougars (9-1) will host Allen County-Scottsville (3-7) this Friday for the opening round of the playoffs. The two teams met to open the regular season this year. Logan County won 26-16.
On Friday, the Cougars fought from behind to earn the win at South Warren. The Spartans (5-5) went up 17-0 early in the second quarter. The Cougars scored 27 unanswered to take the game 27-17.
