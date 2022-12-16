The Panthers and Cougars played mostly road games over the weekend and through the early week. All four teams have now recorded a win on the season. The Cougars knocked off Foundation Christian Academy for a 64-29 win on Saturday at South Warren High School. The Panthers beat Greenwood 71-56 and Hart County 75-71.
The Lady Panthers punished Caverna 57-16 on Monday for their first win of the year. The Lady Cougars beat Warren Central, Daviess County, and Portland, Tenn.
