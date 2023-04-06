The Panther baseball team picked up their first win of the season against Warren Central last Tuesday. The final was 16-9. Andrew Dowlen hit a double and had one RBI. Noah Harris led the charge with two singles and four runs scored. Also getting hits were Eric Zamarripa, Zacc Temple, Lyndon Edmonds-Wilson, and JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson.
Landon Gunderson went the distance on the mound, striking out nine and allowing zero earned runs.
