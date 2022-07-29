Dardan named Russellville Middle School head football coach

Ta’Corian ‘CoCo’ Darden

Russellville Alumni Ta’Corian “CoCo” Darden has been named the new Russellville Middle School head football coach.

Darden is a 2015 graduate of Russellville High School. He was the starting quarterback and defensive back for Coach John Myers on the 2014 State Quarter-Finalist football team. He has a long list of high school accolades including being named First Team All-State by the Courier-Journal, Class 1A State Player of the Year, 4th Region Player of the Year, All-State Second Team by the Associated Press, appeared in the Border Bowl All-State Game, appeared in the Battle of the Bluegrass All-State Game, and was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in Russellville Panther Football Players since 1935.

