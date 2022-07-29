Dardan named Russellville Middle School head football coach

Russellville Alumni Ta’Corian “CoCo” Darden has been named the new Russellville Middle School head football coach.
Darden is a 2015 graduate of Russellville High School. He was the starting quarterback and defensive back for Coach John Myers on the 2014 State Quarter-Finalist football team. He has a long list of high school accolades including being named First Team All-State by the Courier-Journal, Class 1A State Player of the Year, 4th Region Player of the Year, All-State Second Team by the Associated Press, appeared in the Border Bowl All-State Game, appeared in the Battle of the Bluegrass All-State Game, and was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in Russellville Panther Football Players since 1935.
Darden was also a three-time district champion playing under Russellville Hall of Fame Basketball Coach, Phil Todd. He was voted to the All-District Basketball Tournament Team in 2015. Most importantly, Darden was an Honorable Mention Academic All-State Honoree.
Darlynn graduated from Western Kentucky University where he earn his Masters Degree in Recreation and Sports Administration and Facility and Event Management. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus on Health. He played defensive back for the Hilltoppers as a walk-on, then earned an athletic scholarship and became a three-year starter.
Darden’s collegiate football accolades include being voted team captain his senior year, on the invite to play in the Hula Bowl 2020 in Hawaii, listed as one of the 83 nominees for the 2019 Burlsworth Trophy (as of 2020 when graduated), and ranked T-3rd All Time in WKU School History Career Interceptions (6). Darden played professional football in the Indoor Football League for the Sioux Falls Storm 2022. He will be attending an XFL Showcase this month in hopes of being drafted in December.
“I have a great deal of experience and knowledge within the game of football,” said Darden. “With this middle school head coaching opportunity, I plan on improving these kids’ lives on and off the field. Each and every day the kids will leave better than before, gaining a great deal of knowledge and skill within the game of football that will prepare them for the next level. They will also learn important life lessons throughout the season.”
