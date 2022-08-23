Russellville kicked off the regular season on Thursday of last week in Butler County. The young Panthers lined up against the 2A Bears of Butler County for the official start of the 2022 season. Although the game ended in Butler County’s favor, 34-13, some younger players got to experience their first game in key roles.
Freshman Madden Bloodworth was the talk of the town after making history in Butler County. Bloodworth went down in the history books as the first female to ever score a point in Russellville football history. She kicked an extra point for the Panthers just before halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.