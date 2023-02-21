Friday night’s game at Russellville came down to free throws in the end. Edmonson County shot 15-of-19 from the line while the Lady Panthers hit just six out of 18. Russellville fell 47-44.

The game between the Lady Panthers (13-14) and the Lady Cats (20-7) was close throughout. At the end of the first period, Edmonson County had a slight lead of three at 15-11. A’miyah Collier, Jordin Morris, and Lareesha Cawthorn scored the 11 points for the home team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.