Friday night’s game at Russellville came down to free throws in the end. Edmonson County shot 15-of-19 from the line while the Lady Panthers hit just six out of 18. Russellville fell 47-44.
The game between the Lady Panthers (13-14) and the Lady Cats (20-7) was close throughout. At the end of the first period, Edmonson County had a slight lead of three at 15-11. A’miyah Collier, Jordin Morris, and Lareesha Cawthorn scored the 11 points for the home team.
Ja’eda Poindexter sank a 3-pointer in the second frame and Kilby Long hit for two points in the 12-point period for the Lady Panthers. Edmonson County held a 27-23 lead going into the break.
Coming out of the locker room, the Lady Panthers watched the score work more toward the Lady Cats by the end of the period. Edmonson County expanded the lead to ten, 42-32 going into the 4th.
During the final quarter, Russellville was able to hold the visitors to only five points. Edmonson County could not get a ball to drop as the defense became more aggressive for Russellville. Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers missed seven free throws in the final frame and eventually fell by three points.
A’miyah Collier finished with 18 points. Lareesha Cawthorn had 13 in the game. Ja’eda Poindexter scored seven, Jordin Morris shot for four, and Kilby Long had two points.
The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play Franklin-Simpson in the district tournament on Monday after the NDL press deadline. We will have full details and photos from the game in Friday’s edition of the paper.
