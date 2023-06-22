Russellville High School student athletes along with several others in the South Central Kentucky area were honored at the 6th annual Kentucky Super Prep Awards last Tuesday evening at the Bowling Green Ball Park.
The KY Super Prep Awards presented by Med Center Health is an annual event where student athletes from the southcentral Kentucky area are recognized for their hard work in the classroom, the sport of their choice, and in the community.
Eden West was selected as the U.S. Bank Cheerleading Student Athlete of the Year.
“This award means a lot to me considering this is my second year of cheering ever. I find that this is a great opportunity to be able to accept this award,” West said. “I have helped out at the school with the BETA Club and with my church, helping them set up events. This award, which means a lot to me, is a different milestone for me and I look forward to working harder even more. I think I am the first Russellville cheerleader to receive this kind of award so this represents the school and myself a whole lot more.”
“When Coach (Beth) Canler and I received the email regarding a nomination, we both instantly agreed it was Eden (West),” Panthers’ cheer head coach Shanon Leavell said. “When you think about Eden, you think about that one person that always shows up each and every time with no excuses — when she’s tired, when she’s sick, when life is throwing curve balls — she’s there. Not only is Eden dependable, but she also represents the black and gold and the values that we hold close to Russellville High School. She is involved in many clubs outside of cheerleading, which makes her spirit full of Panther Pride.”
RHS Super Preps Award NomineesBaseball — LeMarcus Hickman
Basketball (Boys) — Eli McMurry
Basketball (Girls) — A’miyah Collier
Soccer (Boys) — Dalton Gilbert
Soccer (Girls) — Aliyah Kennedy
Tennis (Boys) — Ramon Amos
Tennis (Girls) — Lily Buffa
Volleyball — Brinley Mason
