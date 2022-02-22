LEXINGTON Ky. — Against all odds, Kentucky, playing without two starters and trailing by 13 in the first half, found a way to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide 90-81 at Rupp Arena Saturday to improve to 22-5 overall and 10-3 in Southeastern Conference play.
Kentucky played Saturday’s game without their starting point and shooting guards as Sahvir Wheeler (wrist) and Tyty Washington (lower leg) were both out due to injury.
“We played the game a little different today,” John Calipari said postgame. “If you could imagine, we had two practices to put a game plan together that was different than we normally would play.
“We grounded out. That’s how we played today and still scored 90 points, but that’s how I felt we had to play with a short roster.”
With two guards out, Kentucky’s lone regular starter in the backcourt to play Saturday, Kellan Grady stepped up. He scored 25 points and knocked down 56.2% of his shots from the field and drilled seven three’s. Oscar Tshiebwe (21), Keion Brooks (18) and Jacob Toppin (13) and also scored in double-figures while Tshiebwe grabbed 14 rebounds to record his 21st double-double of the season.
“We’ve got great depth,” Calipari said. “We have prepared for both Kellan and Davion (Mintz) to be point guards because we’ve done it in practice.”
“I like my team, there are good teams out there, but I’m taking this one.”
Keon Ellis led Alabama with 28 points. He scored 17 points in the first half and started his day 5-for-5 from downtown. Jaden Shackelford added 18 points in the loss
After shooting 3-for-30 from three when Kentucky visited Tuscaloosa 14 days ago, the Crimson Tide hit nine shots from downtown in the first half Saturday at Rupp Arena and finished the day 14-f0r-40 from three.
Alabama started the day knocking down 3-pointers on each of their first two possessions and scoring on their first seven, allowing them to take a 17-9 lead into the first media timeout.
Kentucky came out of the first media timeout on a 4-0 run, but Alabama answered back with a pair of three-pointers to push the lead back to eight at 23-15 and force Calipari to call timeout.
The Crimson Tide offense showed no signs of slowing down after the timeout as they continued their red hot start from downtown, knocking down seven of their first 10 3-point attempts to extend their lead to 29-19.
A pair of Ellis three’s pushed Alabama’s lead to 11 at 35-24, but a Toppin jumper cut the Crimson Tide lead to nine entering the third media timeout.
Kentucky would cut the lead down to seven at 35-28, but Alabama answered with three straight close range, making it a 41-28 game and forcing another Calipari timeout with 5:33 left in the half.
The final five minutes of the first half saw the Wildcats come storming back as they outscored the Crimson Tide 19-5 and finished the half on a 13-0 run to take a shocking 47-46 lead into halftime.
The start of the second half saw Kentucky push their lead to 59-56 entering the first media timeout after a Brooks dunk helped cool off Crimson Tide, who had put together an 8-0 to regain the lead briefly.
Following the break, Kentucky pieced together a 12-2 run highlighted by a pair of Grady three’s to give the Wildcats a 13-point 71-58 lead heading into the second media timeout.
After the timeout, a Brooks three made it an overall 13-0 UK run and pushed the Kentucky lead to 74-58. The run would finally end after Shackelford down an Alabama three, but Kentucky maintained a 13-point lead into a Calipari timeout with 8:54 to play.
Alabama’s offense would find a groove later in the half as they pulled within seven at 80-73 with just under five minutes to play, but a Grady three with 4:27 left helped cool off the Tide and push the UK lead back to 10.
Kentucky and Alabama would exchange baskets for much of the final four and a half minutes, allowing the Wildcats to finish a nine-point win.
The win gave the Wildcats a season sweep of Alabama, who came to Lexington ranked No. 25 in the country.
“In my experience in college, this was probably one of the most rewarding wins I’ve ever been a part of,” Grady said. “Just knowing what we were up against, Alabama just beat Arkansas who just beat Auburn, so that was a huge win for them.
“We were down a couple of guys, pivotal guys on our team that really make things go for us and we responded, so I’m really proud of our team.”
Kentucky will be back in action Wednesday when they host LSU in a rematch of a January 4 loss in Baton Rouge.
