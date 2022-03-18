Logan County JROTC Takes High Standing

March 5 was a great day for Logan County JROTC. The team hosted its 2nd Annual Rifle Tournament.
Cadets took first and second place in the Advanced Category and first place in the LET 1 Category.
Logan County’s Ian May took the tournament Top Shot and tied the program’s school record in the Prone position with a 96/100.
The entire team had a great day and several cadets set personal bests.
The Brigade Championship will be held next weekend at Fort Knox.
Cadets achieving their personal bests included Lillian Henderson, Isham Hammer, Ian May, Elijah Head, and Kaie Kinmon.
— Staff report
