Tuesday was Senior night at Russellville High School. Both the Lady Panthers and Panthers had the tough task of hosting Barren County. The Lady Trojanettes are currently 2nd in the Region behind Bowling Green. On the boys side, the Trojans are 5th behind Warren Central, Bowling Green, South Warren, and Franklin-Simpson. Although both Panther teams played well, Barren County pulled away for the wins.
The Lady Panthers defense held Barren County in check throughout the game. The Lady Trojanettes pulled ahead with around one minute to go in the game and Russellville could not recover. The final was 42-37.
Brinley Mason led the team with 12 points. Lareesha Cawthorn finished with 11. A’miyah Collier scored seven, Ja’eda Poindexter had five, and Jordin Morris finished with two points.
Cawthorn pulled down 14 rebounds in the game.
The final score for the boys game was 71-58 after Barren County held Russellville the second half. The Panthers led after the first period, 21-18. They held the lead going into halftime at 37-31. The Trojans came out of the locker room and outscored Russellville 18-11 in the third period and led 49-48 going into the final frame. The fourth period belonged to the visitors. They won the quarter, 22-10 and took the game, 71-58.
Layne Steele was the leading scorer for Russellville with 14 points, all in the first half. Eli McMurry scored ten. Andrew Dowlen finished with nine. Jayden Russell and Tutu McKeage each finished with eight. Nick Woodard collected seven and Jerius Coleman scored two.
