Tuesday was Senior night at Russellville High School. Both the Lady Panthers and Panthers had the tough task of hosting Barren County. The Lady Trojanettes are currently 2nd in the Region behind Bowling Green. On the boys side, the Trojans are 5th behind Warren Central, Bowling Green, South Warren, and Franklin-Simpson. Although both Panther teams played well, Barren County pulled away for the wins.

The Lady Panthers defense held Barren County in check throughout the game. The Lady Trojanettes pulled ahead with around one minute to go in the game and Russellville could not recover. The final was 42-37.

