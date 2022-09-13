The Russellville Panthers had to wait until week four for a home game this season. Friday night, the Warren East Raiders came to town sporting a perfect record and powerful offense. The Class 4A Raiders easily handled the young Class 1A Panthers, 60-12.
Warren East has now outscored opponents this season, 196-19. The Panthers got two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Tutu McKeage in the game to conclude the scoring against East. McKeage was 6 of 14 in the air with 36 yards passing.
