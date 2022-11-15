The Logan County Cougars advanced to the regional championship game as they ground out a 21-7 victory over their District 1 rival, the Hopkinsville Tigers last Friday night at Cougars Stadium. The Cougars have two playoff games and four in a row overall against the Tigers.

“We have turned this program around under Coach (Todd) Adler,” Cougar Ryan Rayno said. ”It’s been an honor to not only play for him, and I am sure everyone feels the same way, but also I’m honored when they call on me to run the football. Go LC!”

