The Logan County Cougars advanced to the regional championship game as they ground out a 21-7 victory over their District 1 rival, the Hopkinsville Tigers last Friday night at Cougars Stadium. The Cougars have two playoff games and four in a row overall against the Tigers.
“We have turned this program around under Coach (Todd) Adler,” Cougar Ryan Rayno said. ”It’s been an honor to not only play for him, and I am sure everyone feels the same way, but also I’m honored when they call on me to run the football. Go LC!”
Logan County started the game off Friday night hot as they ran the football tight at Hopkinsville’s defense. JunVontre Dillard had a couple of carries for 19 yards with Ryan Rayno having 29 yards on three carries. Davin Yates capped off the 62-yard, seven-play drive with a 16-yard touchdown run as Kyla Bilyeu’s extra point made the score 7-0.
The Tigers responded on their ensuing possession. Zack Moss completed all four of his passes for 54 yards. Daisjuan Mercer, who has a shoulder injury and did not play last week against Franklin-Simpson, had two receptions on the drive including a 9-yard touchdown catch that tied the game at 7-7.
Both teams’ offenses were victims of turnovers and missed opportunities. The Cougars fumbled on their next two possessions but Hopkinsville could not take advantage of it as Moss missed a 41-yard field goal and was intercepted by DeSean Payne in the end zone.
In the 2nd quarter, Logan County had a prime field position due to a shanked punt by Hopkinsville. From the Tigers’ 28-yard line, Yates completed a 5-yard pass to Zane Batten and a 21-yard catch and run to Rayno. Two plays later, Rayno ran through the left side untouched for a 2-yard touchdown, and with Bilyei’s extra point, the Cougars led 14-7 at the end of the 1st half.
After giving up 65 yards in Hopkinsville’s opening drive, Logan County’s defense held the Tigers to eight yards of offense for the remainder of the half. The Cougars had 168 yards of total offense with Rayno having 120 yards of total offense with a touchdown.
Logan County had another scoring opportunity on their first possession of the 3rd Quarter but Bilyeu’s 29-yard field goal was short in the blustery conditions as the score remained 14-7.
The Tigers moved the ball meticulously on their second possession but Moss was once again intercepted by Payne for their second turnover of the game.
The Cougars then imposed their will as their offensive line started to wear down the Tigers’ frontline. Following the turnover, they used 5:27 of the game clock that started from their own 23-yard line that carried over almost halfway into the 4th quarter. They ran the football on 10 of the 11 plays with Rayno having seven carries for a net gain of 51 yards with his 2-yard touchdown run that delivered the knockout blow to Hopkinsville. Bilyeu’s third extra point made the final score 21-7 as Logan County advanced to the Class 4-A region championship game for the second year in a row.
“Hopkinsville came out and played a lot harder than they did in the regular season. They have improved so much, and they gave us all they could handle,” Davin Yates said. “We had four turnovers in the 1st half because we were sloppy but we played much better in the 2nd half. We just found a way to get some touchdowns. I told the offensive line that I will get them some doughnuts if we got another score in the 2nd half and they got it in there.”
“I don’t recall us ever having four turnovers in a half, let alone a game,” Cougars’ head coach Todd Adler said. “It was surprising but a lot of credit goes to Hopkinsville because of how they got after us. They created those turnovers because of some silly things we did. But for that to happen, lead 14-7 at halftime and control the line of scrimmage in the 2nd half, credit goes to our guys.”
The Cougars outgained the Tigers 347-128 in total yards of offense. Logan County’s defense held Hopkinsville to 63 yards of offense after giving up 65 yards on the very first drive of the game. DeSean Payne led the way with two interceptions as Isaac Poe had 10 tackles and Zane Batten recorded a quarterback sack.
“My defensive backs coach did a great job of calling out the formations. I just did my job and got the picks when we needed to, saw our mistakes, and just executed and went out there and balled out,” DeSean Payne said. “We are a very confident team. We got some “swag” to us. Ever since the South Warren game, we feel like we can play with anyone we face in 4-A, but we’re not done yet though.”
“DeSean (Payne) played a great game and we didn’t make too many adjustments but I think what it was is that our kids just settled in,” Adler said. We know Hopkinsville just like they know us. We have played them 10 times in the past six years and it’s always a battle. Our kids just started playing. Mercer made a couple of big plays on their first drive and that’s what Division One kids do. Hats off to them and to our defense for playing well after their first drive.”
Ryan Rayno led Logan County with 267 yards rushing on 30 carries for two touchdowns. His rushing yards put him over 2,000 yards rushing in a season with 2,030.
“I have to thank my offensive line for not only tonight but for the entire season for getting the blocks and making it easy for me to get those three, four-yard runs or more,” Ryan Rayno said. “Our defense came out and showed out tonight. It was a hard-hitting game. Kept their offense off the field, especially in the 2nd Half.”
“Ryan (Rayno) has been that guy all year,” Adler said. “Our offensive line has done a tremendous job in opening holes and creases and he runs the football extremely hard. He continues to get better and better each and every week. It’s crazy that he is 6’3”, and 185 pounds. Congratulations on setting the school record two weeks ago, breaking the 2,000-yard mark, and it is an awesome accomplishment for him and the offensive line.”
Hopkinsville’s Zack Moss completed six of his 20 passes for 62 yards for a touchdown with two interceptions. Daisjuan Mercer had two receptions for 34 yards for a touchdown and Darrius Green led the ground game with 52 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Logan County will play the Central Yellow Jackets in the Class 4-A region championship game on Friday night at Logan County High School. Kickoff time is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. WRUS Radio will broadcast the game 30 minutes before the actual kickoff time.
“We knew there were going to be some really good football games in this round of playoffs,” Adler said. “We had two opportunities to host the region championship game with either Spencer County or Warren East losing, and we are humbled and fortunate to host another region championship game here.”
