At the conclusion of the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, the all-tournament team selections were announced.
Payers LaReesha Cawthorne and A’miyah Collier were selected from Russellville with Gracie Borders from Logan County.
In their two games, Cawthorne scored 28 points, making 11 of her 41 shots including a 3-pointer. She also grabbed 33 rebounds, 13 offensive and 20 defensive, along with seven blocks and six steals.
“I am very grateful. It’s very exciting to be rewarded for the awards I have received during the region tournament,” Cawthorne said. “Being the district tournament champions and getting past the first game in the regional tournament, we will always be remembered as that team that made history. I am proud of everyone on the team and what we accomplished.”
Also in two games, Collier scored 32 points, making 12 of her 31 shots, and made eight of her 16 free throws. She also had eight assists with 11 rebounds, three offensive and eight defensive, 11 steals with three blocks.
“I am very proud of how we played and faced adversity together during the season,” Collier said. “I am very proud of the history we made together this season. We heard it every time we got a new head coach but in my senior year, we won a game in the region and the district tournament. I am thankful for this award.”
“It’s a great accomplishment for them. Both of them played well during the tournament. We played well at the right time; led by those two and you can’t forget about Jaeda (Poindexter), Jordin (Morris) and Brinley (Mason) as they all contributed in so many ways late in the season,” said Russellville Coach Orlando Hayden.
In her only game in the tournament, Borders made two of her five shots along with making all four of her free throws to score eight points. She also grabbed nine rebounds, five offensive and four defensive, with two steals and an assist.
“Once again, thank you so much to everyone that voted for me for this postseason award and all of the other awards I’ve gotten. This means a lot for all the support,” Borders said. “I am glad that this team made it to the region tournament. It gives the younger girls experience and when they come back here, it should give them more confidence to play here.”
“I’m proud of Gracie and her being able to add another honor to her list of accomplishments,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Dedra Adler said. “Such an honor to be amongst such great athletes from our region!”
4TH REGION ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
LaReesha Cawthorne — Russellville
A”miya Collier — Russellville
Gracie Borders — Logan County
Kaitlyn Elmore — Barren County
Katie Murphy — Barren County
Abby Varney — Barren County
Tanaya Bailey — Bowling Green
JaSiyah Franklin — Bowling Green
Saniyah Shelton — Bowling Green
Meadow Tisdale — Bowling Green
Landree Moons — Clinton County
Mia Cassady — Glasgow
Leia Trinh — Greenwood
Jozie Allen — Metcalfe County
Bree Jolly — Metcalfe County
