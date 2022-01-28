The Russellville Panthers picked up a win against visiting Apollo on Tuesday. The Panthers were coming off of a district overtime loss against Franklin-Simpson last Friday. Apollo came out firing early, but Coach Q’s Panthers won the second half and sent the visitors back to Owensboro after a 60-47 defeat.
The Panthers found some trouble getting the shots to fall early in the game. Jovari Gamble and Terreus Bowens hit a couple of shots each in the first. Jayden Russell drained a three. The Panthers put up 12 points in the first period of play. Apollo 11 points from Eli Masterson in the first. The Visitors were leading 16-12 going into the second frame.
The second period was the highest-scoring period of the game for Russellville. Aj Woodard, Layne Steele, Lennon Ries, and Jayden Russell all hit 3-pointers. The Panthers’ 19 points in the quarter made the score 33-31 at the half.
Jovari Gamble came out of the locker room and hit for eight points in the 3rd. The game was tied at 43 going into the final eight minutes of the game.
The shots that were not falling early in the game started falling in the final period. Bowens had 7 in the 4th. Russell and Gamble each had 4. Noah Stovall hit two free throws when it counted late in the game. Russellville won the game 60-47.
Gamble ended up with 16 points in the win. Jayden Russell had 15, including four 3-pointers. Terreus Bowens finished with 12 points. AJ Woodard and Layne Steele had 5 points each.
The Panthers will play at Logan County tonight for the second meeting of the season. Russellville won the first, 62-44.
