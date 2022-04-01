The Logan County baseball and softball teams hosted the first district doubleheader of the season on Tuesday. Both games were decided by a single run. The Lady Cougars held off Franklin-Simpson 2-1 at the softball field. The baseball Cougars fell 4-3 to the Wildcats.
The Lady Cougars held Franklin scoreless for the first three innings. The lone run for the Lady Cats came in the top of the fourth on a home run to left. The long ball was one of only four hits surrendered by Logan County’s Shelby Gettings.
Gettings had five strikeouts and no walks in the win.
The Lady Cougars got the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning. Nora Epley was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Shelby Gettings moved her to second with a single to right. After a fielder’s choice and walk, Logan County had the bases loaded. Franklin got an out at home on another grounder in the infield. With two outs and bases loaded, Kinley Holloway hit a single to right scoring two runs.
After the Franklin homer in the top of the next inning, neither team would score again. the final was 2-1.
Gettings had two hits in the game. Emerson McKinnis, Graycee Mefford, Kinley Holloway, and Trinity Case each had a hit.
The Lady Cougars will host Kenwood tonight.
The baseball Cougars dropped a close one to Franklin Tuesday evening.
Both teams came out of the gate pitching well. The game remained scoreless until the top of the 4th. Franklin scored the first run of the game on a grounder to first.
Logan County would tie it up in the bottom of the 5th with a bunt by Jack Delaney. He would come around to score on a triple by Wyatt Blake and the Cougars would take the lead 2-1.
The Wildcats took a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth and held on to win 4-3. Connor Binkley hit a home run in the bottom half of the inning for the Cougars.
Chance Sweeney went the distance on the hill. He had four strikeouts and one walk.
The Cougars will host Warren East this evening.
