Logan County Archery has had a great start to their season. They are anchored by a ton of upper class men but their freshmen have just as much potential.
On Jan. 6th and 7th the Cougars were in action at the Auburn Archery Tournament. They shot a 3327 to finish second. Senior Isaac Stanley led the team with a 294 and the top Overall score of the tournament. While Senior Daylan Lawrence shot 285 and finished 2nd.
This past weekend LCHS hosted a 3D State qualifier where they shot a 1684. This score has them ranked #3 in the State and tied for #5 in the Nation. Several Cougars placed. Here’s a list of those:
Female1st — Junior Savannah Mclevain — 278 — Top Overall Female
2nd — Senior Jenna Coles — 273
3rd — Senior Kaitlyn Scruggs — 270
4th — Senior Kinsey Hayes — 266
5th — Freshmen Elizabeth Gilliam — 262
Male1st — Senior Isaac Stanley — 288 — Top Overall Male
2nd — Freshmen Klay VanSickle — 284
3rd — Junior Preston Thompson — 282
4th — Freshmen Alex Epley — 279
5th — Sophmore Philip Thompson — 279
But the Cougars weren’t quite done. They also shot a bullseye state qualifier at Russellville. The team shot a 3354 on their way to 1st place. This ranked the team #7 in the State and #15 in the Nation.
Individually there were a few top 5 finishes.
Female2nd — Senior Kinsey Hayes — 281
4th — Junior Savannah Mclevain — 279
Male1st — Senior Isaac Stanley — 290 — Top Overall Male
2nd — Junior Preston Thompson — 289
4th — Daylan Lawrence — 284
The LC Archers will be hosting a meet this Saturday.
