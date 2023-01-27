RUSNWS-01-27-23 Archery

Logan County Archery has had a great start to their season. They are anchored by a ton of upper class men but their freshmen have just as much potential.

On Jan. 6th and 7th the Cougars were in action at the Auburn Archery Tournament. They shot a 3327 to finish second. Senior Isaac Stanley led the team with a 294 and the top Overall score of the tournament. While Senior Daylan Lawrence shot 285 and finished 2nd.

