The always much-anticipated Clash of the Cats football game has been canceled by COVID-19 for now. After a large number of athletes were placed on the COVID-19 quarantine list this week, the decision was made to push the game back to a date in October.
The Panthers are now scheduled to play Todd County Central tonight at Rhea Stadium. The Rebels won 56-28 to open the season against Trigg County. They were idle last week due to the virus and scheduled to play Webster County tonight before COVID-19 also claimed that game.
Russellville has a record of (1-1.)
