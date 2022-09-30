Barren County brought its soccer team to Russellville on Tuesday for a late-season game against the Panthers. The (12-6) Trojans handed the Panthers their 11th loss of the season, 5-1. Russellville will enter the district tournament as the No. 3 seed next week. They will play Todd County on Monday in the 13th District. Logan County will play Franklin-Simpson.
Panthers host Barren as season winds down
- By Kelly Phillips kphillips@newsdemocratleader.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Logan County Grand Jury Indictments
- Flash fire in food truck sends two to hospital
- Trial date set for local attorney
- Logan County Jail Report
- Ray Charles Reeves
- Young girl found deceased
- Logan County Schools Accepted into National Network of Innovative School Districts
- Belcher to wed Mason
- Logan County Jail Report
- CDC risk map shows 93% of Ky. counties with high or medium risk of Covid-19 infection, increased risk in Bowling Green area
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.