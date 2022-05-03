Congratulations to Logan County High School’s Davin Yates on being selected as a member of the KHSAA Student Advisory Group. He will attend the 2022 NFHS National Student Leadership Summit.
The KHSAA Student Advisory Group consists of Davin Yates, Logan County; Matthew Morris, Jenkins; Sarah Weddington, Lewis County; Christian Woods, Newport Central Catholic; Laine Morman, Scott; Aubrey Crish, Mercy; Juliana Stith, Central Hardin; Ava Coleman, Scott; Jack Johnson, Marshall County; Cameron Campbell, Edmonson County; Stella Fox, Elizabethtown, and David Webb, North Hardin.
— Staff report
