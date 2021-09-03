With all of the local sports teams trying to piece together another season while dealing with COVID-19 canceled events, the Logan County Lady Cougars have started strong in 2021. The ladies are currently (4-1-1) early in the season. Three of those wins were shutouts.
The Lady Cougars have 10 seniors on the 2021 roster with plenty of younger talent ready to step up and get to work.
Senior Kadyn Costello has been extraordinary so far this season with 14 goals in six games. Five of those goals came in a district game against Franklin-Simpson.
Addie Corder has four goals and four assists so far this season. Brianna Shelton, Natalie Cates, Elizabeth Phelps, and Campbell Hamilton have each scored twice in the first six games.
Senior Goalie Brady Alsup has been solid in her position, recording 24 saves and three shutouts.
The only blemish on the Logan County record was the 10-0 loss to Ohio County on opening night. Brady Alsup had 15 saves in that game despite Ohio County scoring 10 times. The Lady Cougars have only allowed four goals since that first game.
Logan County has won both district games played so far, beating Franklin 10-0 and Todd County 2-0. The next scheduled game is at Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
