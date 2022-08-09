• On July 25, the Logan County Lady Cougars golf team traveled to Park City, Ky. to compete in the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational at Park Mammoth Golf Club. There was a strong field of 72 lady golfers ready to show what they had. Senior Abby-Grace Forbes and Sophomore Emma Fitzgerald were the representatives for Logan County. Forbes had a strong start to her senior season and looks to make a return trip to state by leading the Logan efforts with a 77 to place 11th overall and Fitzgerald followed with a 99.
• On July 26, both Cougars and Lady Cougars golf teams traveled to Calvert City, Ky. to compete in the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City Country Club. The Cougars were represented by senior Tanner Robinson, Junior Braden Engler, and three freshman in Karson Rogers, Riley Sheppard, and Zach Krohn. The Lady Cougars once again were represented by Forbes and Fitzgerald. This was the Cougar’s first tournament of the year. Engler led the way for the Cougars by shooting a 79, Robinson was next with a strong 83, Rogers with a 101, Sheppard with a 102, and Krohn with a 119. The Lady Cougars were led by Forbes with an 85 and Fitzgerald with a 92.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.