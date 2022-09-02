The Clash of the Cats football game will be held tonight at Logan County High School. The annual meeting between the cross-town rivals always brings a good crowd. Last year the game was held at Rhea Stadium where Russellville took the win 23-14.
Tonight’s game will feature the home team, Logan County (2-0,) hosting Russellville (0-2.)
