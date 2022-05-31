The Russellville Lady Panthers and Logan County Lady Cougars both earned a trip to the 4th Region tournament at Western Kentucky University this weekend. The Lady Cougars drew Allen County and the Lady Panthers played Clinton County. Both teams took the field on Saturday for the opening round. Logan County dropped a stunner to the Lady Patriots, 9-8 in 12 innings. Russellville cruised by Clinton County 16-2 to win their first Regional tournament game in school history.
Logan County jumped out to an early lead in the first with four runs right out of the gate. Emerson McKinnis doubled in the first two runs of the game. Kinley Holloway knocked in the third run with a fielder’s choice to short. Nora Epley scored on an error to make it 4-0 Logan County before Allen County came to bat.
The Lady Patriots got two runs back in the bottom half of the inning. The score remained 4-2 until the top of the 4th inning. Emerson McKinnis bounced a 3-run home run off of the parking garage in left field. It was 7-2 in favor of the Lady Cougars. In the bottom of the fourth, Allen County scored three more runs to inch closer and make it 7-5. The game appeared to be won for Logan County in the bottom of the 7th when a Lady Patriot player hit a 2-run homer to tie the game at seven each.
In the top of the 11th inning, Maddix Mowles singled in Emerson McKinnis to take an 8-7 lead. Allen County once again tied it up in the bottom of the inning. The game moved to the bottom of the 12th inning tied at 8-8 when Allen County got the game-winning single with two outs. The Lady Cougars fell in a heart-breaker, 9-8.
Logan County ends the season with a record of (18-15.)
Russellville scored big in the first inning against Clinton County on Saturday to put the game away early. The Lady Panthers got eight runs in the first and went on to win 16-2.
A’miyah Collier started the action with a lead-off triple for Russellville. Jacklyn Zuege singled her in for the first run of the game. Matt Matt Penrod followed with a double which scored Zuege and Jaylah Kees. Addie Mosier got an RBI and made it 4-0 with a single. Ja’eda Poindexter hit a 2-RBI grounder to make it a quick 6-0. Zuege gave the Lady Panthers an 8-0 lead after hitting a grounder still in the first.
Ja’eda Poindexter reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 2nd and scored Reese Croslin. Collier hit a deep fly ball to right, which scored two. Another fly to left made it 12-0 Russellville after two innings.
Clinton County got on the board in the top of the 3rd with one run. They added one more in the top of the 4th to make the score 12-2. In the bottom half of the inning, the Lady Panthers scored four more. Clinton County would get one more try, but Russellville took the win 16-2 in five innings.
The Lady Panthers had 16 runs on 16 hits in the game. Matt Matt Penrod had four RBIs. The win was the first in school history at the Regional tournament for Russellville.
The Lady Panthers advanced to the semi-finals against South Warren on Sunday. The Lady Spartans, ranked #1 in the state according to Maxpreps, ended Russellville’s season with a 9-1 win.
The Lady Panthers end the historic 2022 season with a (24-11) record.
