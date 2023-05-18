The 13th District championship game was played on the baseball field at Logan County High School on Tuesday. The #1 seed Franklin-Simpson Wildcats held the Cougars to only one run and won the title game, 11-1.

Franklin got on the board early in the first, going up 2-0 in the bottom of the inning. The Wildcats would score two more in the second and three in the third to take a 7-0 lead. Logan County did not record a base hit until Brady Hinton slapped a double to open the fifth inning. Hinton’s hit was the lone hit of the game for Logan County.

