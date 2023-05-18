The 13th District championship game was played on the baseball field at Logan County High School on Tuesday. The #1 seed Franklin-Simpson Wildcats held the Cougars to only one run and won the title game, 11-1.
Franklin got on the board early in the first, going up 2-0 in the bottom of the inning. The Wildcats would score two more in the second and three in the third to take a 7-0 lead. Logan County did not record a base hit until Brady Hinton slapped a double to open the fifth inning. Hinton’s hit was the lone hit of the game for Logan County.
The Cougars scored their only run of the game in the fifth inning as Brady Hinton came around to score on a wild pitch. The Cats would tack on two runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth to seal the victory in the championship game.
Logan County used four pitchers in the game. Tate McLean was the starter. Tez Milam entered the game in the second inning on the mound. Davin Yates threw three innings and recorded two strikeouts. Logan Gidcumb finished out the game.
The Cougars will play in the 4th Region tournament starting on Monday.
