Tonight, the Clash of the Cats is scheduled to take place on Russellville’s softball and baseball fields for the first time in almost two years. Both first pitches will be tossed at 5:30 pm.
Both softball programs are riding high after blow out wins over the weekend. Logan County (8-6) overall has won four in a row by a combined score of 51-4. They beat Todd County 12-2, Glasgow 11-1, Trigg County 12-1, and Hopkins Central 16-0.
The Lady Panthers (10-2) beat Glasgow 12-2, Hopkins Central 14-4, and Trigg County 12-1 over the weekend.
Logan County baseball also had wins over the weekend. The Cougars defeated Nelson County 12-2 on Friday. They beat Barren County 4-3 on Saturday before falling 6-3 to Russell County the same day.
The Russellville Panthers fell to Madisonville 16-1 on Saturday. The Cougars visit the Panthers at 5:30 this evening.
